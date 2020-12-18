Christmas in Faribault, an hour-long virtual Christmas concert, will premiere live at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 on YouTube or Faribault Community Television (FCTV). To find the concert on YouTube, search "Christmas in Faribault 2020."
The virtual concert features musical contributions from around town. It is being offered with a sincere desire to lift the community's collective spirit and the most vulnerable in the community through the local Salvation Army, as it also serves as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.
There are three ways to donate:
1) Give at the kettles
2) Mail checks to:
Salvation Army of Rice County
617 3rd Ave NW
Faribault, MN 55021
3) Go to SalvationArmyNorth.org/Faribault