Springbrook — the financial technology partner of the City of Faribault — has launched an opportunity for city of Faribault residents to win an iPad 6 with Retina Display by signing up for automated utility payments.
Now through Sept. 15, new or existing city of Faribault utility customers may receive one entry into the sweepstakes by signing up for automatic bill payments. This new automated bill pay feature is separate than what’s been offered in the past. Prior to July 15, the only automated bill pay was through a checking or savings account. Now, Springbrook is offering bill pay with a credit or debit card. To enroll in the sweepstakes, you must sign up for new automated bill pay via credit or debit card. To avoid double payment, you’re asked to cancel the existing auto pay linked to your checking or savings account. To cancel, send an email to utilitybilling@ci.faribault.mn.us
New and existing City of Faribault Utility customers must visit faribaultutilities.merchanttransact.com and follow these steps:
If you are an existing online customer, sign in and select “Sign Up for Automatic Payments” to receive one entry into the sweepstakes.
If you are a new customer, select “First Time User.” Then, create your profile by submitting all of the information requested. Once you have submitted your information, you can sign in and select “Sign Up for Automatic Payments” to receive one entry into the sweepstakes.