Join Faribault High School administrators LIVE on the FHS Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the upcoming operating levy with Superintendent Todd Sesker and Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente.
If approved, the operating levy, which comes before voters in November, will pay for a seventh class period at the high school as well as provide additional student support and more transportation options.
Sesker and Bente welcome any and all questions as they discuss the impact of the levy on the school district. For additional levy information go to faribault.k12.mn.us.