Are you a farmland owner or retiring farmer looking to transition ownership or rent your farmland in ways that reflect your values?
The Land Stewardship Project is putting on a free winter series of virtual workshops designed to help you act on your conservation and social values. LSP has introductory workshops for retiring farmers and non-operating landowners, as well as shorter webinars that are deeper dives into specific subjects such as financial and legal considerations, farmland programs to support conservation, and basic soil health.
“As a landowner, you have the power to determine the legacy of your land — that decision is the most important decision you can make,” said Bill McMillin, a retired southeastern Minnesota farmer who, with his wife Bonnie, recently transitioned the family farm to a non-related beginning farmer-neighbor.
The dates and times for the workshops are:
• Jan. 12: Renting it Out Right — Introduction to Conservation Leases and Resources, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
• Jan. 19: Farm Transitions Introductory Overview, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
• Jan. 20: Renting it Out Right — Introduction to Conservation Leases and Resources, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Jan. 21: Farm Transitions Introductory Overview, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
• Jan. 29: Women Renting it Out Right: Introduction to Conservation Leases and Resources (women only session), 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
• Feb. 2: Goal Setting for Life & Land with Holistic Educator Cree Bradley, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 9: Soil Health with NRCS's Kristin Brennan, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 16 : Financial Considerations with Megan Roberts, Extension Educator, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 23: Legal Considerations with Attorney Jason Wagner, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• March 2: Conservation Programs & Easements for Farmland, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• March 9: Long Term Care Considerations with Attorney Kate Graham, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
For more information, see www.landstewardshipproject.org/workshops, or contact LSP’s Robin Moore at rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org or Karen Stettler at stettler@landstewardshipproject.org.