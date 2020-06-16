The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Since then, various organizations, including BBB, have come together to help provide resources, raise awareness and prevent elder abuse.
Better Business Bureau urges business owners to educate their workforce about signs of abuse and report any suspected mistreatment immediately.
The most common types of abuse are physical, emotional, financial and verbal. The National Council on Aging says approximately 60 percent of all abuse or neglect incidents are perpetrated by a family member. Experts believe for every reported case of abuse 14 cases remain unreported. Given such large numbers, it’s almost guaranteed business owners and/or employees will encounter someone who is experiencing a form of elder abuse.
A press release states BBB is contacted daily about scams specifically targeting seniors which end up costing them more than money. Employees in banking, real estate, home health care, home repair and beauty salons can help by watching for certain signs.
BBB recommends business owners share the following signs with employees:
Neglect
• Lack of basic hygiene, adequate food or clean and appropriate clothing
• Lack of medical aids (glasses, walkers, hearing aids, medications)
• Unsupervised person with dementia
• Person confined to bed without care
• Cluttered home, filthy, in disrepair, or having fire and safety hazards
• Home without adequate facilities (stove, refrigerator, heating, cooling, plumbing and electric)
• Untreated pressure “bed” sores
Financial abuse/exploitation
• Lack of amenities victim could afford
• Giving excessive financial reimbursement/gifts for care and companionship
• Caregiver controls elder’s money but fails to provide for elder’s needs
• Caregiver is overly concerned about elder spending money
• Elder/adult signs property transfers (Power of Attorney, new will, etc.) but is unable to comprehend the transaction or what it means
• Psychological/Emotional Abuse
• Unexplained or uncharacteristic changes in behavior, such as withdrawal from normal activities
• Caregiver isolates elder
• Caregiver is verbally aggressive, uncaring or demeaning
Physical/sexual abuse
• Inadequately explained fractures, bruises, welts, cuts, sores or burns
• Unexplained sexually transmitted diseases
For more information on specific scams and scam tactics targeting seniors, see bit.ly/bbbelderabuseawareness. Report all cases of suspected scams and fraud to BBB.org/scamtracker.