Sogn Valley SKYWARN in coordination with the National Weather Service Chanhassen office will conduct free online storm spotter training sessions via webinar this spring in Goodhue County. SKYWARN severe storm spotters are volunteer citizens who form the nation's first line of defense against severe weather by helping with early detection of any dangerous storm situations.
“With the pandemic disrupting our scheduled training efforts last spring, it means almost every spotter needs to recertify and brush up on their storm spotting skills this year," says Jim Braaten, lead coordinator for the Sogn Valley SKYWARN group. "We currently have three webinars scheduled with a maximum of 50 attendees per session. The classes are free and last about 2.5 hours, but to attend a person must pre-register to secure log-in credentials."
Anyone with an interest in public service is encouraged to participate as a storm spotter. The SKWYARN program is a great resource allowing local citizens to get involved with keeping their communities safe during severe weather events. The more trained eyes spread across the county the better the early detection and public warning system works.
NWS certified instructors will teach spotters how to observe and subsequently report severe weather to assist in the weather warning process. Trainees will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potential severe weather features, what information to report and how, as well as severe weather safety.
The times and dates for the Sogn Valley SKYWARN training webinars are:
• Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
• Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m.
• Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m.
Registration sign-up links are available for each of these sessions at www.Sogn.us. Additional information about Sogn Valley SKYWARN and these upcoming training opportunities is also available by contacting us at info@Sogn.us.