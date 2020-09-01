The top 25 Minnesota 4-H dairy project members in their last two years of 4-H were recognized Friday for their dedication to their cows, clubs and communities. More than $37,000 was contributed by donors and awarded to youth at the 12th Annual Minnesota 4-H Dairy Showcase held virtually Friday, Aug. 28.
Madelyn Wehe of Faribault, achieved third place in the Minnesota 4-H Dairy Showcase. She is the daughter of Mark and Amy Wehe and will receive $2,500 from Compeer Financial.
Donors who contributed at the Tanker level ($3,000 and up) included Dairy Products, Inc., and Compeer Financial, while Milk Can donors ($1,000 to $2,000) included Midwest Dairy, Gopher Dairy Club at the University of Minnesota, Dana Allen-Tully & Jim Tully, Diamond K Genetics, Big Gain, Central Minnesota Credit Union and Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation.
4-H members enrolled in the dairy project in grades 12 and 13 were eligible to complete an online leadership portfolio and earn points based on his or her project leadership, dairy-related activities and community involvement.
New this year, 4-H members also completed a virtual presentation aimed at either a consumer audience or younger 4-H members. A committee of judges selects the top 25 based on a scorecard format. To date, the event has awarded more than $453,000 to deserving Minnesota 4-H youth.
The Minnesota 4-H Dairy Showcase is a joint effort between the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association and the Minnesota 4-H Dairy Project Development Committee.