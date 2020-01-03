The Northfield Prairie Partners hosts a presentation by Jake Langeslag of Goat Dispatch titled "Goats for Land Management" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Emmaus Baptist Church of Northfield, 712 Linden St. N.
Goat Dispatch started with five goats and now has about 400 goats that are rented out across the state to help control brush and invasive species such as buck thorn. Goats are specialized land managers and very successful at cleaning up properties.
For more information, contact Barb at bdbolan@hotmail.com or call 507-649-2874. Everyone is welcome to attend.