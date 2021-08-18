Rice County Public Health continues to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through September at 320 NW Third St., Faribault.
Clinics are open to those 12 years and older, with all three vaccines available. Registration links to make an appointment can be found on the Rice County Public Health website at www.co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are accepted.
Those who need assistance from staff with registering online are encouraged to call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910 or 507-333-3818.
The state-sponsored $100 first dose vaccine incentive is available through Aug. 22. Those attending next clinic on August 19th for a first dose, will be eligible for the incentive.
Rice County Public Health officials state the best line of defense again COVID-19 is vaccination. 64% of Rice County residents, 12 years and older have already received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.