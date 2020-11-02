Science Days — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9. For the 2020-21 school year, River Bend Nature Center invites homeschool families, co-ops and distance learners the opportunity to experience all of the seasons at River Bend. Students can register for one class, or for both.
Camouflage Creatures at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Learn how animals use their colors to blend into their surroundings, and how that helps them survive.
Survival at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Learn about how to survive in the wild. Then practice skills at River Bend with a Naturalist.
Open to first through fifth graders. Science Day fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required for the program by Friday, Nov. 6.
Virtual Lunch & Learn Program — from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Claire LaCanne from the University of Minnesota Extension on Insects in Ecosystems. Learn about the different roles insects play in our ecosystems, including endangered and invasive insects.
Open to all ages, but caters towards adults — $12 per person, $10 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required for the program by Tuesday, Nov. 17. Upon registration, the link for the live presentation will be emailed to you. If you do not receive it, check your promotions and spam folders, then contact education@rbnc.org.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/sciencedays.