Hoco 2020 King JJ Malecha Ashley Rost

Bethlehem Academy is pleased to announce the coronation of Jarrett Malecha, son of Gina and Bruce Malecha, as Bethlehem Academy’s 2020 Homecoming King. Jarrett was crowned at halftime of Bethlehem Academy’s homecoming football game versus the Randolph Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Jarrett is pictured with his escort, Ashley Rost, daughter of Susan and Todd Rost. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost)
