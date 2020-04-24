Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker said May 1, 4 will be set aside for professional development days for Faribault Public Schools staff, following Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education decision to extend distance learning through the remainder of the school year.
The governor has set aside Friday, May 1 and Monday, May 4 as days for staff to prepare for this next phase of distance learning.
As a result, students will not be required to attend school via distance learning on those days, said Sesker.
He says the district will continue to provide child care for tier one and tier two workers, as well as free meals on those days. See faribault.k12.mn.us/ for more details.
"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we continue distance learning through the end of this school year," wrote Sesker in a letter to the Faribault Public Schools community. "We are Faribault and we will get through this together."