The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Montgomery host an open house to share updates on the Highway 13 project, as well as gather input from the community regarding proposed improvements between Fir and Vine avenues NW. The open house will take place on from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at Montgomery City Hall (201 Ash Ave., Montgomery).
Those unable to attend can view the concepts and provide input via a survey online at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy13montgomery/meetings.html
Staff will be available to answer questions and share overall updates on the project, which is planned for 2023 construction. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime. The open house format will follow COVID-19 guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, including the recommendations to wear face masks, social distance six feet apart, and stay home if sick.
MnDOT has a project planned on Hwy. 13 through the City of Montgomery in 2023. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and Le Sueur County Road 28.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. Anyone needing an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), should email a request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.