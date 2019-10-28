SE MN Together and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund will co-host an event for area communities to explore the issue of housing our growing workforce from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 6 at the Armory Event Square Center, 519 Division St. S in Northfield. It is a free opportunity open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region.
Attracting and retaining a strong workforce is a goal of every community in our region. These convenings have been designed to provide information and connections to resources and expertise to inform and help communities develop local solutions and tactical, actionable strategies to meet their housing needs.
Event details and registration can be found online at www.semntogether.org.