donates fleece blankets to district one hospital

Students from the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind display two of the 11 blankets they made and donated for patients at District One Hospital. Picture from left to right, Jamie Jindra, Josie Lyon, Tracy Kirby, Zahra Abdi, Ashley Wester, Rick Miller, Abie Curran and Jessica Hoffer. (Photo courtesy of Allina Health)

District One Hospital was the proud recipient of 11 beautiful fleece tie blankets made by students at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault.

The students not only packaged each blanket in a bag, but they also made a card which included a nice message in Braille, English and a picture of the girls holding the blankets.

“These blankets will be given out to patients and families who come through the hospital this holiday season,” said Tracy Kirby, District One Hospital Director of Patient Care Services. “What a wonderful and caring gesture of love to pass from one to another. It definitely helps spread that warm feeling during the season of giving and thinking of others.”

