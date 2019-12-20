District One Hospital was the proud recipient of 11 beautiful fleece tie blankets made by students at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault.
The students not only packaged each blanket in a bag, but they also made a card which included a nice message in Braille, English and a picture of the girls holding the blankets.
“These blankets will be given out to patients and families who come through the hospital this holiday season,” said Tracy Kirby, District One Hospital Director of Patient Care Services. “What a wonderful and caring gesture of love to pass from one to another. It definitely helps spread that warm feeling during the season of giving and thinking of others.”