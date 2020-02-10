For the first time in two years, birds have laid an egg in the EagleCam nest.
The first Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam egg arrived at approximately 3:47 p.m. Thursday. Eagles typically lay between one and three eggs, and they do so asynchronously (the eggs are laid between one and four days apart — not all at once). Because eggs are laid over several days, they also hatch several days apart in the order in which they were laid. Sometimes, though, birds (including eagles) will delay incubation of the first egg or two, so that all the eggs hatch on the same day, or close to the same day. Incubation lasts about 35 days — which means we might have chicks around mid-March. Stay tuned!
Watch the video of the first egg being laid at bit.ly/2SdfFOT.
Several watchers noticed that after she laid the egg, our adult female eagle appeared exhausted, resting with her eyes closed. No cause for alarm -- this is to be expected. Laying an egg is hard work!