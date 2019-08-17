An open house to discuss the planned 2021 Hwy. 21 resurfacing project is set from 4:30-6 p.m., Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Church, Shieldsville.
The $3.9 million project will resurface approximately 8 miles of Hwy 21 from about 1 mile west of Interstate 35 west to Hwy 99, in Rice County. New turn lanes and/or bypass lanes will be installed at Shields Court, Mazaska Lake Trail, Lake Mazaska Boat Launch, and French Lake Trail. Additionally, the Rice Co. Rd. 62 (Halstad Avenue) intersection will be improved and overhead lighting added to improve safety.
The project will also include repair of culverts/pipes, replacement of guardrail on Hwy. 21 and right-of-way property coordination for culvert work.
A survey and right-of-way coordination is planned for winter/spring 2020.