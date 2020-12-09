Creative Support for Individuals is designed to help Minnesota artists and culture bearers adapt to changes in their working environment caused by the global pandemic. Grantees will be able to use funds to sustain their practice and stay relevant and connected to audiences, participants, students, or communities now and in the future.
At its Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 meetings, the Minnesota State Arts Board awarded 326 grants, worth $1.89 million, in the first round of the program. Grants in subsequent rounds will be announced in the coming months.
Local grantees are:
Faribault
Julie M. Fakler, $6,000 — Create both virtual art classes and an online gallery where people can purchase her artwork.
Lara Palmqvist, $6,000 — Stay connected to Minnesota communities and sustain her arts practice by creating a monthly newsletter with craft talks and prompts designed to guide participants in a regular writing practice, and completing and sharing new work.
Northfield
Cecilia M. Cornejo, $5,400 — Expand on The Wandering House project, Cornejo will invite Lanesboro and Northfield residents to explore how notions of home have transformed in light of the global pandemic and the uprising that followed the killing of George Floyd.
Paul K. Dice, $6,000 — Create a website and YouTube channel to stay connected with Minnesotans interested in his music despite the lack of live performance opportunities.
Carl H. Elsaesser, $5,830 — Finish a short film he started last April but had to put on hold because of COVID-19, and will explore different ways to distribute the film in an online manner.
Gao Hong, $6,000 — Compose a pipa concerto she will premiere in her debut performance with the Minnesota Orchestra and present lecture demonstrations remotely for Minnesotans.
Paula L. Mann, $6,000 — Contemporary choreographer Mann, will create the first half of Toward Utopia, a new evening length work in collaboration with six cross-cultural dancers, composer Asuka Kakitani and a jazz trio, and visual/media artist Steve Paul.
Andrea Mazzariello, $5,535 — "War Footing," a set of elaborately orchestrated song-poems, adopts a cocreative, collaborative response to crisis times. This project creates space for communication, exploration, and play, and shares that sense of possibility with a wider community.
Wendy S. Placko, $5,800 — Continue to create original scripts and films locally. She will share her artistic process through stories and virtual discussions with an expanded online audience to build her community of art appreciators and collaborators.
Judith A. Saye-Willis, $6,000 — Identify and implement methods to engage with students, clients, and area residents that have interest in learning how to use materials from nature for dyes, paint and ink colorants.
Mar Valdecantos, $6,000 — Anti-racist work is also writing. Valdecantos will use her own writing on southern Minnesota prairie farms to work with emerging immigrant and refugee talent. She will mentor and support them with public performances as a goal.
Owatonna
Wil Natzel, 6,000 — Develop a 360 virtual reality exhibition of architectural space exploration devices and incorporate specialized pixel control LED lights and control systems.