The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna offers free classes to provide information about advance care planning and completing your health care directive. The next 2-class series at Buckham West, 19 West Division St., Faribault is scheduled for Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 from 10–11 a.m. Classes are open to the public, membership with Buckham West is not required.
Attend these free classes to learn:
• Why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning
• How to identify your health care agent and have an open conversation
• The benefit of providing guidance for your health care choices and decisions through a health care directive
• What is needed for a valid health care directive
• Where to file your completed health care directive and who should have a copy
Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required. To register for this 2-class series, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. A full list of available classes can be found on Facebook at Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna or at allinahealth.org/honoring-choices. Individual appointments are also available.