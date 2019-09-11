St. John's United Church of Christ. hold its Germanfest Sunday, Sept. 29.
The buffet, which runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m., follows a morning worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 19086 Jacobs Ave., Faribault. No reservations required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those age 5-12, 4 and under are free.
Live old-time music by Tim Chlan and friends is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ray Sands Band from 1-3 p.m. and The Stuttgart Three from 3-6 p.m.
A polka praise service starts at 3 p.m.
Special features include a bake shop, Christmas store, quilt show, petting zoo, St. John's apple jelly, authentic costumes, "root beer" stand, bingo and a farmers market.