Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul has provided an update on services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want you to hear directly from me how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our services. The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay benefits," said Saul in a press release. "Be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments but that is not true. Don’t be fooled."
To protect visitors and employees and help stop the spread of this coronavirus, offices will not accept visitors at this time. There are several other ways to get help through services available online at socialsecurity.gov. For critical needs that cannot be addressed online, assistance can be offered over the phone.
Visit the Social Security Administration COVID-19 web page at socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ to find out what services administration is continuing and which ones they are suspending, how to contact the offices and important information about deadlines administration is extending to ease the burden on those affected and to medical providers during this pandemic.