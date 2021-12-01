The Faribault Booster Club has an opportunity for donors to double the impact in their support of The Nest, a student store that offers clothing, toiletry items, and other essentials to Falcons students at no cost.
From now through Jan. 31, the Faribault Booster Club will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to any donation — up to $5,000 — to The Nest. By teaming up with supporters, the club can provide this program with up to $10,000 in funding.
With this match, a check for $10 becomes $20 for The Nest. A check for $50 becomes $100. This is a great opportunity to extend the impact of your giving this holiday season!
Launched in 2019 at Faribault High School, The Nest, conceptualized by FHS students, has been so successful that it opened a second location at Faribault Middle School to serve even more local students. The need for both stores is great. During the months of September and October, The Nest at FHS supplied students with:
• 226 school supplies
• 710 hygiene items
• 1,234 articles of clothing
The Nest at FMS has supplied students with:
• 835 school supplies
• 545 hygiene items
• 400 articles of clothing
• Over 1,500 food items
In addition to the donations of clothing and other items they receive, organizers need to purchase more supplies.
Checks can be sent to the club through Jan. 31 at Faribault Booster Club, P.O. Box 3, Faribault, MN 55021. Note "The Nest" in the memo line.