The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota are partnering to launch a new Outdoor Recreation Task Force. The group will make recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation, improve equitable access to outdoor recreation, and better support the state’s thriving outdoor recreation economy.
The agencies are accepting applications to serve on the task force until Jan. 10 and will select 20 task force members to represent a diverse and balanced mix of outdoor interests, expertise and values.
“Outdoor recreation provides substantial social, economic, and health-related benefits to Minnesotans,” said Governor Tim Walz. “This task force represents a ‘big-tent’ effort to bring together a community of leaders who will make recommendations to make sure Minnesota is second-to-none in outdoor recreation and economic opportunity.”
Interested individuals may complete the application form online at mndnr.gov/ORTF or print it out and return it to Attn: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Trails Division, Attn: Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Task Force, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Questions about the application process should be directed to the contacts on the webpage.