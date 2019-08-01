Faribault Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.
“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities.” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center.
In 2018 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.93 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 5,310 net new businesses, generated 25,301 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,146 historic buildings, and clocked 2.2 million volunteer hours.
The Faribault Main Street program’s performance is evaluated annually by Minnesota Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“We’re so lucky that our community is home to such a beautiful downtown district and with the help of great partnerships and volunteers, Faribault Main Street is proud to be part of some exciting projects in the historic district!" said Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard.
Faribault Main Street continually strives to tackle projects that enhance the city's historic downtown district, and the larger community. Signature events like the Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights, Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff, Winterfest and the Faribault Flannel Formal create positive memories and bring people to the district.
The Micro Grant program, in partnership with Faribault EDA, assists entrepreneurs in opening or expanding their business into the district. Faribault Main Street has also pumped $23,000 into public art installations through a grant, is fabricating benches to be placed downtown, and partnered with the city to design and install new banners.
“Our Chamber’s Main Street based program has provided a meaningful framework to organize multiple initiatives in our large historic district. We’ve had positive impact in a number of ways to preserve and enhance this wonderful community asset.” said Nort Johnson, President/CEO of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.