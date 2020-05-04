May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and in this year of COVID-19, the need to take care of ones mental health has never been more important. With the social distancing restrictions, “online counseling” has become the norm for the delivery of services. Minnesota Online Counseling (MOC) and other licensed, professional counseling services are offering their services online as a preferred and effective way to help individuals, couples, and families get help for issues impacting their mental health. It has become a preferred and effective way to help individuals, couples, and families get help for issues impacting their mental health.
“Many of MOC’s clients that reside in more rural areas of the state would not have gotten help if it were not for an online option”, says Dave Halper, therapist and founder of MOC. “Today, technology is the new, and perhaps best, way to provide counseling, anywhere, at any time.” The online option has provided Minnesota Online Counseling’s clients to choose the right counselor for them and to make an appointment in a few seconds with a few clicks.
The services are covered by insurance plans in the same way as services provided in an office. The videoconferencing system used is secure and as easy to use as Facetime or Skype. According to a study published by the Journal of Cognitive Education and Psychology, there is a need for higher education to determine how to harness technologies such as online counseling to more effectively assist students who experience alienation such as powerlessness and meaninglessness.