Buckham Memorial Library is offering Browse-and-Go visits inside the library to browse the collection and check out items. Browse-and-Go visits are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Walk-up visits are welcome. Please limit your visit to one hour.
For a successful Browse-and-Go visit to the library:
• Stay home if you or anyone you live with is sick or has symptoms. Please visit the library when you and your family are feeling better.
• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
• If you are returning items, put them in the outside book drop. Do not bring library materials inside the library. The indoor book drops are closed.
• A receptionist will greet you, record your name, make sure you are wearing a mask and offer you hand sanitizer.
• Watch for signs and floor markers and remain at least 6 feet from other library users and staff when you are on library grounds and inside the library.
• Anyone needing a library card should go directly to the Circulation Desk.
Buckham Memorial Library is also offering Lobby Pickup Service where patrons can request and pick up materials from the library’s collection and other SELCO Llbraries through interlibrary loan. Lobby Pickup Service hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
To participate in Lobby Pickup:
• Use the library catalog at www.faribault.org/library to search for materials and place requests or call the Library at 507-334-2089 and library staff can assist you in placing requests for materials.
• When calling to request materials, provide your library card number.
• When your materials are ready for pickup, library staff will call.
• Materials will be checked out to you and placed on a shelf in the lobby. The lobby is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday,
• Wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
• Pick up your materials within two days of making arrangements.
The outdoor book return is open. Returned items will be quarantined as a safety measure. Items will be checked in after the quarantine period. No late fines will be charged during this time.
Anyone with questions about Browse-and-Go Visits, Lobby Pickup or any other library service should call 507-334-2089. For more information about the library's services and programs visit faribault.org/library.