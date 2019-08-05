Betty Wall Strohfus

The documentary "Betty Wall: Girls Don't Fly" will be rebroadcast at 5  and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on TPT MN. Contact your provider for TPT MN channel. Faribault native Elizabeth (Betty) Wall Stohfus was a pilot who served in both the Civil Air Patrol and the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs) during World War II. Above, Strohfus is pictured with her DVD biography shortly before her death on March 6, 2016. 

