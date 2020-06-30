The Faribault Farmers Market has added Wednesdays to its calendar starting July 1.
While Market Manager Donna Bauer doesn’t know how long the Wednesday dates will be in effect, she says it’ll go at least through August. The market is already open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Both are held at Central Park, Sixth Street NW, Faribault and feature an array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. All events take place rain or shine.
All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. For more information, contact Donna Bauer at garden2534@yahoo.com or 507-332-8283.