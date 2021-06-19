Last week was the Heritage Days celebration in the city of Faribault. I had the privilege of offering a prayer for the opening ceremonies to kick off the celebration at Central Park. I am pleased to share it with you here. As you will mediate on it, join me in offering it before God, and let it inspire you to be a great citizen of our beloved city.
O God, our God, we praise and magnify Your Name!
Great are You, Lord, and greatly to be praised!
You created the universe and everything in it
and we declare in one voice that this city belongs to you.
By the confluence of the Cannon and Straight Rivers,
You led our city’s namesake, Alexander Faribault,
a man of peace and charity, of moral character and vision,
to establish a community where diverse peoples would live side by side
in cooperation, mutual respect, and peace.
We thank you, God, that in every generation of our glorious history,
You have raised up people to live these ideals and fulfil this vision
while serving in government and law,
business and industry, education and religion, athletics and the arts,
and from here you have sent out brave men and women
to serve our nation and world with distinction,
in peace and in war, many making the ultimate sacrifice.
As we commence these days of celebration,
let the blessing of your loving presence fall upon us.
Where we have taken this heritage for granted
or fallen short of living our civic ideals
or failed to offer our best selves to build up our community,
forgive and heal us.
Renew our faith in You and one another.
Break down all barriers of division.
Deepen the bonds of fellowship with our neighbors.
Bring greater unity among us all.
Strengthen every sector and segment of our community.
Prosper the work of our hands and fuel the aspirations of our hearts
and inspire us to persevere with passion and purpose
that together with You,
we might build a blessed, prosperous, just, generous, and flourishing community.
In the name of the One who is the same, yesterday, today, and forever,
Jesus Christ our Lord, we pray.
Amen.