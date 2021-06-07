Minnesota employers will benefit from nearly $3.4 million in Dual Training Grants from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to fund related instruction of dual-training programs for 745 current and new employees.
The Dual Training Grant supports the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline that provides dual trainees the opportunity to earn while they learn and help businesses meet their workforce needs. Four industries with in-demand, high-growth occupations are eligible to receive grants: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology. Through the grant, dual trainees will earn a wide variety of industry-recognized degrees, certificates and credentials that will help improve their skills and advance their careers.
Grant funds can be used to cover the cost of dual trainees' tuition, fees and required materials for the related instruction training in program occupations.
This year, more than $2.2 million in Dual Training Grants were awarded to employers located in greater Minnesota. The Dual Training Grants will support 35 employers statewide in advanced manufacturing, 29 in health care and three in information technology. All employers invest in their employees, ensuring robust training programs that require additional, ongoing resources.
Grants are being awarded to the following Minnesota organizations
Daikin Applied, K&G Manufacturing and SageGlass – Faribault
Mechanical Systems – Dundas
Post Consumer Brands – Northfield
Winegar – Waseca