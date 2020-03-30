The Faribault-Northfield chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will offer one $800 competitive scholarship to a senior girl planning a career in education. The winner must be enrolled in Faribault High School, Northfield High School or Bethlehem Academy. Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of academic success, leadership, desire to become a teacher and financial need. Applications are available in the guidance offices at the three participating schools and must be submitted by June 15, 2020.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international professional society promoting personal growth for women educators and excellence in education.