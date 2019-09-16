Credit Service Intl. celebrated the company’s inclusion in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America.
CSI, which became the parent company of Credit Bureau of Faribault in 2017, currently services hundreds of clients in Faribault and the surrounding area. CSI also operates in Duluth, Brainerd, Marshall, Fergus Falls, Perham, Rochester and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as in Hudson, Eau Claire, Neenah, and Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
The Inc. 5000 showcases the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.—and how they reached their lofty heights.
“We are truly honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, making the list at number 1261,” said John Erickson, CEO of Credit Service Intl.
“This recognition really belongs to both our dedicated staff and to our wonderful clients,” said Erickson. “It serves as a testament to all the amazing relationships we’ve developed in the Faribault area, as well as all the communities we service throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
“We have a unique approach to our collections process—one with a personal touch,” said Erickson. “We have developed a system to make the lives of accounts receivable staff easier as well as to aid consumers in resolving their accounts. The response from both consumers and clients alike has been incredible.
“We are fortunate to have grown tremendously through referrals from clients, as well as through the acquisition of 11 collection agencies over the past five years,” said Erickson.
“Our service to health systems, hospitals, medical and dental practices, the banking and real estate industries, and all our marvelous clients in between, makes us very proud to join the other 2019 Inc. 5000 companies across the country,” he said.