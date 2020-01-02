The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is looking for young women of Czech, Slovak or Moravian heritage to compete for the state title. The 31st annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will be held on April 18 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery, Minnesota.
An informational meeting will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Montgomery Oil Company and David's Diner, 200 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery. A light lunch will be served.
The competition is for women between the ages of 16 and 26. Winners receive cash awards, crowns and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state of Minnesota. This unique pageant focuses on the heritage of the Czech, Slovak or Moravian candidates. The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen travels to the national Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.
The application deadline is March 1. For more information and a registration form, contact Lorraine David, 507-364-9370 or 507-364-5384, or email davidsdiner@hotmail.com or missczechslovakmn@hotmail.com. Visit missczechslovakmnpageant.org for more information.