Waterville's Warner graduates from Western Governors University Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephanie Warner of Waterville, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFaribault Genova Products plant to close permanentlyMan charged with two counts felony-level assault in Walmart stabbingArea man dies in Hwy. 19 crash near LonsdaleFaribault City Council approves IUPDorothy M. ThompsonIn sermon, Lonsdale pastor calls Muslims a 'threat'Interstate interchange project struggles to maintain momentumMinnesota priest apologizes for calling Muslims a 'threat'Siegfried MittmannWarming heads, hands & hearts in Faribault Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Feb 3 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 Faribault Class of 1948 Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 AlAnon Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 American Legion membership meeting Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Around the Web MTS Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Minnesota 4th-graders score eight points above the national average on math Feed could carry dangerous viruses Kate Upton wants to save the Earth for her daughter Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists