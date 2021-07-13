River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) will host its annual meeting from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault.
River Bend will release its 2020 Annual Report, members will elect candidates to the Board of Directors, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend Nature Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and relies upon members’ support to operate. River Bend does not receive operating funds from the city, county or state. Memberships and donations are tax deductible in accordance with the law. Become a member by going to rbnc.membership.
Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org if you plan to attend. The slate of candidates for election is available at rbnc.org.