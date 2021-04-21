Tip411 is a safe and anonymous way to alert law enforcement of potentially harmful or suspicious activity. Tip411 allows for an anonymous two-way line of communication, which will enable residents to anonymously provide information that could help individuals in trouble, assist in solving crimes and help create a safer community. You can even attach photographs and videos. You can provide information in any language.
To download the free RiceCo Tips app in your app store follow these links:
For iPhone: bit.ly/RiceTipApple
For Android bit.ly/RiceTipAndroid
Don’t have the app? You can send a text to 847411. Begin the message with the letters RICECO and then write your message. You can also submit a tip from your computer with this form: bit.ly/RiceTipOnline
The information you provided goes to local law enforcement after your message is stripped of identifying information. There is no way for anyone to know it was you who reached out for help. Tip411 is monitored 24/7, but it is NOT a replacement for 911. For situations that require immediate assistance, always call 911.
Also included in this app are links to other life-saving resources, such as local naloxone availability.