More than 4,000 locations, including one in Faribault and one in Owatonna, will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15–22, offering a curbside option.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage, sampur.se/2XtaWhm.
Local collection sites:
• Faribault
River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St.
• Owatonna
Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, 1500 18th St. SE
• Waseca
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 314 Fourth Ave. NE
• Dodge Center
Bible Lutheran Church, 203 Main St. E