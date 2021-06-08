During Take a Kid Fishing weekend Friday through Sunday, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger fishing with them.
Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adults to fish without a license, as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.
Learn to fish opportunities
Adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend are invited to join a webinar at noon on Wednesday, June 9. The webinar will discuss the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help adults take advantage of the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend opportunity. Registration and more information are available at dnr.state.mn.us.
The DNR’s Learn to Fish webpage — dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/index.html — covers fishing basics, where to fish, how to catch different types of fish, and the importance of fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.
For fishing locations in greater Minnesota, greatoutdoors.mn.gov, offers an excellent online mapping tool. Anyone 16 or older can buy fishing licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.