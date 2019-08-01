Brooke Flicek

Brooke Flicek, a 2019 Faribault High School graduate, was named the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Minnesota Americanism Essay Contest Winner for Class V, Grades 11 and 12. The essay was required to be 450-500 words. Flicek, left, is shown receiving a certificate from Karen Rasmussen, ALA Unit 43 President and Americanism chair, who submitted her unit winning entry to the state competition. Her essay has been forwarded to the National competition. The title for this year’s essay was “How Can We Address and Prevent Veteran Homelessness in Our Communities?” (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

