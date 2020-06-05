On June 15, 2020, it will be 100 years since a white mob lynched Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie, three black men who had been falsely accused of a crime in Duluth. To mark this anniversary MNHS is holding a week of remembrance June 8-15, 2020.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death and ongoing community unrest, the Minnesota Historical Society states history can help build a deeper understanding of this moment — and take inspiration from the stories of the many men and women who have fought for justice and equity.
"Through this remembrance we hope that people will develop greater understanding and empathy for those who suffer the violence of racial persecution,” said Avi Viswanathan, MNHS director of the Department of Inclusion and Community Engagement. “And we hope that people will be inspired to take action and do something to support our communities and make systemic change.”
The week of remembrance runs June 8-15, 2020, and includes:
• Live conversation with Michael Fedo author of "The Lynchings in Duluth" and Augsburg Professor of History Dr. William Green about the history of African Americans in Minnesota and how racism has played out in the state over time at 7 p.m. June 10.
• Premiere of a compilation video featuring perspectives from Minnesota historians, celebrated authors, and prominent community members at 12: 30 p.m. June 15.
• Daily history social media posts and clips from oral history interviews with black Minnesotans who lived in or near Duluth at the time of the lynchings from June 8-15.
All programs will be presented on the MNHS Facebook page and are free. For more information about the history of the Duluth lynchings, visit mnhs.org/duluthlynchings.
Additional events organized by the Clayton Jackson McGhie memorial group can be found at claytonjacksonmcghie.org.