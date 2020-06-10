Paradise Center for the Arts is excited to welcome the public to a gallery opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. This will be the first event at the theater since March. Attendance will be limited and social distancing is required. The event will be carried live on Facebook with artist interviews starting at 5:30 p.m.
Featured artists in the Carlander Family Gallery are Lynette Yencho and Shawn Bagley. In the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery artists Elizabeth Wright, and Corey Lyn are featured, with Janell Hammer in the Creger Memorial Gallery. Tami Resler and Dianne Lockerby’s artwork is on display in the Hy-Vee Gallery. The exhibition runs from June 8 to July 25, 2020.
Lynette Yencho has been an artist for 30 years. She lives in rural southern Minnesota with her husband Michael, Molly the Great Pyrenees, Annie the Airedale terrier, Eddie the cocker spaniel and Gracie the cat.
Shawn Bagley finds making pottery very therapeutic. He said it is his passion and he enjoys the entire process from throwing the pot all the way to selling the finished product. He also enjoys getting to know people who share the same love for making something functional with their hands.
Elizabeth Wright has enjoyed a long career focusing on the graphic and digital arts. She currently enjoys digital photography while traveling with husband Marshall, and two border terriers. Most of her subjects are associated with water.
Janell Hammer said her art focuses primarily on the people around her who inspire her. She said each piece pulls from a different point in her life. She feels art is an inherently human thing that connects us.
Tami Resler concentrates on surface decoration. She said, carving, shaping, creating texture and raku firing all keep her interested and coming back for more. Resler added that she hopes her art will have the same effect on each viewer.
Dianne Lockerby creates one of a kind functional stoneware pieces for the serving table. She said, excess energy and relaxing therapeutic clay, join forces to help her create interesting pieces like the bit of "naughty" surfaces in some of her sculptural leaf garden faces.