Fareway Stores on Tuesday announced it is adjusting store hours to allow more time to complete sanitation measures and accommodate those most at risk for COVID-19.
Fareway has already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures. According to a release, company leaders may further adjust stores hours as the situation with the novel coronavirus evolves.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in our stores, as well as time for restocking inventory.
As part of these new hours, the first hour of business — from 8 to 9 a.m. — will be reserved for customers who are 65 and over, expectant mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.
Fareway plans to provide additional information, which will be on its website, fareway.com, Tuesday afternoon, March 17.