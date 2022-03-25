Women have served in the military from the American Revolution battlefields to the deserts of Kuwait in one form or another for more than 200 years.
During the Revolutionary War, many wives, sisters, daughters and mothers went with the colonial militias as they armed themselves and joined George Washington’s Continental Army. These women boosted morale as they mended clothes, tended to wounds, foraged for food, cooked and cleaned both laundry and cannons.
Women became even more crucial in the Civil War as they expanded their support. Nearly 20,000 women used their skills and efforts in everything from growing crops to feed Union troops to cooking in Army camps, sewing, laundering uniforms and blankets, and organizing door-to-door fundraising campaigns. It was during the Civil War that women began to officially serve as nurses and approximately 3,000 women were nurses for the Union Army. Dorothea Dix was a trailblazer for pushing for high standards of behavior and training for nurses, as well as providing ample opportunities for female nurses working in support of the military.
The 20th century changed everything for women in the military. The U.S. Army Nurse Corps (ANC) was officially established in 1901. When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, there were only 403 nurses on active duty. Just over a year later, by June 1918, there were over 3,000 American nurses deployed to British-operated hospitals in France. These nurses often worked near the front lines in dangerous conditions to care for both service members and civilians to ensure the health and safety of Allied troops.
WWI is notable as it was the first time that women, who did not yet have the right to vote, were allowed to openly serve in the U.S. military. With the large numbers of American men sent to war overseas, the Armed Forces, and the Navy in particular, found a loophole to allow women to serve in non-commissioned officer and non-combat roles and serve as replacements stateside. The Navy enlisted around 12,000 women as the first “yeomanettes” who mostly were clerical workers, telephone and radio operators, and translators.
WWII created an unprecedented need for service members. More than 16 million Americans served on the frontlines, mostly men, so the U.S. military was left with many non-combat roles to fill. For the first time in history, all branches of the military enlisted women in their ranks. The Army formed the Women’s Army Corps (WACS) and the Army’s Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS); the Navy formed the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES); the Marines enlisted women in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve, and the Coast Guard formed the Women’s Reserve named SPARS which stood for their motto, Semper Paratus - “Always Ready.” A total of nearly 350,000 American women served in uniform during WWII, 432 women were killed in service and 88 were taken as POWs.
All branches emphasized femininity within the ranks during the war. Uniforms included skirts, not slacks, nail polish, makeup, and feminine hairstyles which were not only allowed, but encouraged. Once the war was over, women were pushed out of their military jobs so that men returning from overseas could work them. Women struggled for decades to obtain veteran status and benefits for their service in WWII.
In 1948 the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act became law which allowed women to serve as full, permanent members of all branches of the Armed Forces, but not with equal opportunity. There could only be 2% women serving in each branch; the number of women who could become officers was limited; they were automatically discharged if they became pregnant, and they could not command men or serve in combat positions. A month later, an executive order desegregated the military so Black women could serve equally in all branches.
During the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, there were 120,000 women on active duty, some in new roles like military police officers and engineers. Military nurses continued to have a crucial role with many working in Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH) which provided fully functional hospitals in combat zones.
During the almost 20 years of the Vietnam War, approximately 11,000 women were stationed in Vietnam, 90% as nurses. Most volunteered to go. Women also served as air traffic controllers, intelligence officers and clerks. Promotions to General were opened for women and in 1972, women were allowed to command units that included men. In 1975 the Pentagon announced that pregnant women could remain in the military.
At the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, there have been a great number of “firsts” for women in the military: the first woman Navy fighter pilot, the first female four-star general, the first female awarded a Silver Star for direct combat action.
In the Gulf War, from just 1990-1991, more than 40,000 women deployed to combat zones, although they still couldn’t technically serve in direct combat roles or assignments.
In 1994, the “Risk Rule” was rescinded which allowed women to serve in all positions of the military except for direct ground combat. Many more women could engage in combat as aviators, sailors, and other specialties.
In 2013, the ban on women on women in combat was lifted entirely, allowing women to serve in direct ground combat roles. This has opened up hundreds of thousands of jobs for women in the military. Women now graduate from the Army’s Ranger School and successfully complete Navy SEAL officer assessment and selection proving their capabilities in the most rigorous and challenging assignments.
Since 9/11, more than 300,000 women have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and more than 9,000 have earned the Combat Action Badge. Women now make up 16% of our nation’s Armed Forces. As the history of women in the military shows, female service members are a force to be reckoned with.