From sharks and princesses to unicorns and Disney characters, trick-or-treaters big and small went all out for Halloween this year around Faribault.
We asked our readers to share with us their costumes, and here are some of our favorites.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
From sharks and princesses to unicorns and Disney characters, trick-or-treaters big and small went all out for Halloween this year around Faribault.
We asked our readers to share with us their costumes, and here are some of our favorites.