Sunday is the beginning of National 4-H week.
This year, Rice County 4-H hosts a countywide open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday for community members to learn about 4-H. The open house takes place in four locations across the county:
• Lonsdale Feed Mill, 350 W Central St., Lonsdale
• Central Park, 430 Second Ave NW, Faribault
• Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S, Morristown
• Northfield Area Family YMCA Community Room, 1501 Honeylocust Drive, Northfield
This will be a great time for families to meet others already involved in 4-H, learn about the opportunities our program has to offer, ask questions, and learn how to get the youth in your life involved in this youth organization. There will also be some hands-on activities for the youth.
All families are welcome. 4-H is open to youth in kindergarten -to one year past high school graduation. Rice County 4-H is a successful program due to its volunteers, all potential volunteers are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit extension.umn.edu/4-h/about-4-h, call 507-332-6109 or email Kelly Chadwick at chadw021@umn.edu.