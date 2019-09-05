The Faribault Area Nature Book Club invites anyone interested to its September meeting. It will discuss "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault.
Randy Malecha, who has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, will facilitate the conversation.
The club has been in existence for about five years and counts both men and women as members. Club members have read books about trout fishing, buffalo ranches, light pollution and elephant communication.
Anyone interested in attending should call the club hotline at 612-816-7362.
"A Walk in the Woods" is available online or at Buckham Memorial Library.