The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is continuing a statewide push to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing with an eighth week of testing locations. MDH is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer testing the week of Nov. 8 in Burnsville, Morris, Owatonna, and Stillwater. The Minnesota National Guard will continue providing logistical support for a number of these events. In Owatonna, testing will be done on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10 from noon-6 p.m. at the Armory on 2323 West Bridge Street.
As always with no-barrier testing opportunities, this testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The events next week are part of an ongoing effort to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide.
“Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic is entering an alarming new stage with rapidly increasing cases,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are seeing record numbers of new cases every few days, and some of the hottest spots are in greater Minnesota. We desperately need all Minnesotans to help slow the spread by following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and seeking out testing. Testing is a critical tool for understanding who is sick, and then isolating and quarantining as necessary to slow the spread of this disease.”
Testing will be done with a nasal swab, processed either by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota, through the lab capacity created by the testing partnership. These community testing sites are in addition to the new semi-permanent saliva testing sites now available to Minnesotans. Saliva testing sites are open in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Moorhead, Mankato, St Cloud, Saint Paul, and Winona. Both nasal and saliva testing are PCR tests, not to be confused with antigen testing.
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Pregristration can be done online at www.primarybio.com/r/owatonna. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.