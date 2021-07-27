The Senior LinkAge Line is hosting a 'New to Medicare Virtual Class' from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
This class is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. During the class participants will learn the Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from their benefits and how to research their Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
Visit bit.ly/2SSfone to sign up for the class, as space is limited. More classes and events can be found at mnraaa.org/calendar. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm or visit MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.