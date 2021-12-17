The snow and cold have arrived, Christmas lights abound, and The Season is in full swing. But the Holidays always fly by, over in a flash, leading us into the New Year and, inevitably, to the New Year’s Resolution. We all do it, don’t we? Set some unobtainable goal, join a gym we never use, or start a diet we have little chance of sticking to. But this year will be different, right?
And so it starts…
Allow me to propose something different this New Year. Avoid the broken promises, the failed diets, save the gym membership money and actually make some progress. In their book, “One Word that Will Change Your Life” authors Jon Gordon, Dan Britton and Jimmy Page offer a different, simplified approach to the New Year’s Resolution. How can One Word change your life, you ask? Focus. Your One Word will focus you and your behavior with results that will amaze, like a simple light beam that, when highly focused, becomes a laser capable of etching metal with incredible precision. Just imagine what your mind can accomplish with that type of laser focus.
Commitment. Journey. Purpose. Integrity. Thankful. Generous. Courage. Simplicity. Balance. Family. Opportunity. Patience. Give. Volunteer. Calm… How would your life change if you lived out one of these themes, or any of an infinite number of others? The best part? There is no wrong One Word. It’s yours and yours alone.
So how do you find your One Word? The authors use a 3-step process: Look In, Look Up, and Look Out.
Look In is a time of preparation. Begin by unplugging…no TV, no phone, no music, no email. Spend some time in quiet reflection and just listen. Clear your head and slow your heart rate, then ask yourself: What do I need? What is in my way? What needs to go?
Next, Look Up. Don’t search for your One Word, rather let your word come to you. You will be amazed how things can just come to you if you give them a chance. Stay quiet, stay open, stay calm and just listen. It may come all at once or it may come a little at a time, but it will come to you. And when it does, you will know it. It will resonate with you, fit where you are today, and excite you to think about the possibilities.
Now, Look Out, live your word. Write it down, scrawl it across the bathroom mirror, keep it top of mind and watch how things fall into place. Decisions are easier to make, choices almost make themselves and people will notice, too.
Unlike your weight loss goals of the past, One Word is not a To Do list you can check off and be done; rather it is a process that takes some work, effort, and consistency. You will have ups and downs, but it is impossible to fail. If you stray, just make the next right decision and keep going.
Believe it or not, this really works. So what do you say this year we ditch the old New Year’s Resolution and make 2022 the Year of the Word.