University of Minnesota Extension will host Supporting Farmers in Tough Times, an educational meeting for area professionals who work with farmers facing challenges due to the current economic state of agriculture.
Agribusiness personnel, bankers, clergy, and others who work with producers are encouraged to attend. Livestock and crop producers of any kind are also welcome.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Steele County Community Center which is located at 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. This free event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon with light refreshments provided.
This event will focus on farm stress, mental well-being, and strategies for communicating with farmers who might be struggling. Minnesota farm economics will be summarized as well.
Emily Wilmes, Director of University of Minnesota Extension’s Rural Stress Task Force and Livestock Extension Educator, will review the current economics of agriculture in Minnesota and will discuss ways to support farmers experiencing difficult times. She will also discuss positive psychology and how to engage in comfortable conversations that support farmers.
RSVPs are encouraged to help estimate refreshment needs. RSVPs and questions can be directed to Claire LaCanne at 507-444-7691 or lacanne@umn.edu.